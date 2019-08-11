A NEW physiotherapy service has opened for business at York St John University.

A graduate has returned to his former place of study to open the clinic in the Foss building at the Lord Mayor’s Walk campus.

“The clinic has access to the latest academic research and resources from York St John University and has already started taking bookings,” said a university spokeswoman.

Physiotherapist Matthew Booth said: “We have an established clinic in Hull where we currently employ nine full time members of staff. We are aiming to do the same with the set up in York and create direct employment opportunities for the physiotherapy graduates from York St John University.

“In addition to providing services for residents, we will offer staff and students a discounted rate for assessment and treatment services and create a beneficial learning environment for current physiotherapy students at the university.”

With first-hand experience of working in professional sport, Matthew, whose expertise is biomechanical and exercise rehabilitation, uses biomechanics to enhance the recovery process alongside a combination of clinically led, research-based, hands-on physiotherapy techniques, said the university spokeswoman.