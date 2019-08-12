A DOORMAN has been jailed for throwing a drinker out of a bar so forcefully he crashed into a wall on the opposite side of the street.

Timothy Alan Crump will also have to pay the victim compensation and may never work in a bar again, York Magistrates' Court heard.

Alison Whiteley, prosecuting, said his actions left the victim with a head wound and a dislocated elbow.

She showed the court CCTV footage of the moment on December 22, when Crump threw the drinker out of Kennedy’s in Little Stonegate.

District judge Adrian Lower said: “His face went into the opposite wall before he ended up on the ground, clearly in some distress.

“You, without a backwards glance, returned back into Kennedy’s.

“As a result of your conviction, I suspect you won’t be able to work as a bar staff again.”

Crump, who had been a doorman for 10 years, was jailed for 16 weeks, ordered to pay £250 compensation to the victim and banned from Kennedy’s for two years.

Some of his former work colleagues were in court to hear the sentence, and a woman with them stormed out of court when the district judge said Crump would be jailed.

Crump, 36, of Lindley Road, Clifton Moor, denied causing actual bodily harm, but was convicted at a trial.

His solicitor Adam Henry said the victim had been drinking and was refusing to leave despite being asked to do so by several members of staff.

He had been abusive to a colleague of Crump, so Crump had taken the decision to expel him. He had only shoved the victim, but accepted he had used excessive force, the court heard.

Crump no longer has the door supervisor job and is currently a plumber working with students, said Mr Henry.

Ms Whiteley said the victim had been at a works Christmas party when staff told him he had to leave because the bar was closing at 3am.

He couldn’t understand why a group of women at the bar were being allowed to stay.

In a victim personal statement, he said the incident ruined Christmas.

His injuries had left him unable to use his arm and prevented him doing the sports and physical activity he liked.