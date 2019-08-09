RAIL travellers are being advised not to travel after double chaos hit the East Coast Main Line today (Friday).

York-based company LNER had to introduce special measures this afternoon at London King's Cross to cope with very high numbers of passengers wanting to use its services.

By this evening it was advising people not to travel after a major power failure blocked the line between London and Peterborough.

The electricity problems are expected to last for the rest of the day.

A LNER spokesman said: "Due to a major power failure affecting southern parts of the UK, the LNER route between Peterborough and London Kings Cross is blocked. We're advising customers not to travel from London Kings Cross for the remainder of today."

Today's tickets will be valid tomorrow, the company said.

This afternoon with huge numbers of passengers wanting to travel to the Scottish capital for the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe, its staff implemented a system at Kings Cross prioritising passengers with seat reservations over those using open tickets.

An LNER spokesperson, said: “As our trains between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh are busier than usual, we have introduced a temporary system for some trains where customers with seat reservations are invited to board first in order to allow customers without seat reservations to more easily find available seats.

"We always recommend customers make a seat reservation when booking to travel with us.”

The company continues to advise passengers to avoid travelling on the August Bank Holiday weekend when Kings Cross will be closed.