NORTHERN Powergrid has said it is prepared for the worst should forecasted severe weather affect its power network.
The Met Office has predicted that parts of the North Yorkshire will be hit by a combination of heavy rain, strong winds and scattered thunderstorms over the weekend.
Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid’s director of field operations, said: “We’re monitoring the weather very closely and have already taken action to ensure that we have extra engineers ready to restore power and carry out repairs if there is any damage to our network as a result of the weather conditions.
“Our local 24-hour contact centre is also ready with additional advisors – who can be reached by calling the free 105 power cut number - as well as teams in other locations around our business who will be ready to offer our customers support and advice.
“Our website has an easy-to-use power cut map and reporting service which our customers can use to report a power cut and get updates about what we’re doing to get their lights back on.
“We’re encouraging customers to take a few minutes to bookmark our website on their mobile phones so they are ready to use our services if they need to. They may want to watch our short and informative videos online."
Visit northernpowergrid.com.