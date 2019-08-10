YORK Theatre Royal has thrown open its doors for a weekend of family fun to mark its 275th birthday, which includes a ghostly look behind the scenes.

The theatre will be hosting tours, exhibitions, taster sessions and feasts this weekend.

There are free 30-minute guided tours of the theatre when people can see the hidden backstage world, discover the secrets of the Grade II listed building and find out about its history. The tours are free and can be booked in advance.

Digital ghost hunts are being held, with renowned actor and 'ghost geek' Julian Fitzmaurice leading tours exploring the spooky goings on which have happened at the theatre over the centuries.

Tickets are £5 for over 16s and free for under 16s. It is suitable for children aged eight and over.

More stories will be told in the De Grey Rooms, which have been transformed for the birthday weekend and house a costume exhibition showcasing an array of outfits from the costume department.

Staff from Costume Hire will be on hand to tell the stories behind the costumes.

The free exhibition will be open from 11am to 4pm today (Saturday) and on Sunday.

There will be a barbecue on the patio from 11am to 6.30pm today and 11am to 4pm tomorrow.

And York Theatre Royal Choir will be offering a free taster session.

Session timings are 11.30am to 12.15pm, then 2.45pm to 3.30pm today. Then tomorrow, from 1pm to 1.45pm.

The theatre’s volunteer Photography Group will take over the Foyer screens with favourite photographs taken of the theatre.

In addition, the Friends of York Theatre Royal will be hosting a cake and crafts sale during the birthday weekend celebrations.

For full details of the 275th birthday weekend celebrations visit yorktheatreroyal.co.uk.

Tickets can be booked by calling 01904 623568, online at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk or in person at the theatre in St Leonard’s Place.