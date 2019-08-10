A WATCHDOG has called again for improvements to be made at a York care home.

The Care Quality Commission has raised concerns about safety and other issues at Red Lodge in New Earswick, following an inspection earlier this year.

It said the service ‘required improvement’ and it had been rated this way for the last two consecutive inspections.

Its report said residents had not always received their medicines in line with their prescription and one person had been put at risk by leaving the building unsupervised, because the door exit system was not secure.

“Appropriate action was not always taken promptly when incidents occurred,” it said. “For example, one person had fallen, resulting in an injury. There was a delay before this person’s care plan and risk assessment had been reviewed, to consider if any changes were required to their care. Investigations into accidents and incidents were not always completed or reviewed by the registered manager in a timely manner.”

The report did say residents were supported by caring staff, who respected their privacy and dignity, and there was a good range of activities. Staff showed kindness and patience and residents’ comments included: "All the carers are lovely" and "Staff are wonderful".

The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, which runs Red Lodge, was fined £78,000 in 2017 over a health and safety breach at the home, in relation to the death of a 90-year-old resident who had jumped through a window. A jury convicted the trust of not having a proper risk assessment.

A trust spokeswoman said yesterday it accepted the CQC’s recent findings and took them "very seriously".

She said: “We recognise that improvements must be made, and these findings fall far short of the standards expected.

“We took immediate action to address the concerns raised by the CQC and have agreed an action plan with them, and improvements are being made.

“We are also working closely with CQC to keep them informed about our progress.

“We understand that the report may be concerning for residents and their families. We want to reassure them that providing high quality care is our number one priority.”