CITY of York Council and Jobcentre Plus are teaming up to help support employees of York-based SuperBreak who were made redundant last week when the firm went into administration.
The Press reported on August 1 that short holiday specialist SuperBreak had ceased trading, with 150 employees in York being made redundant.
But the council is now offering tailored support, including how to write a CV and interviewing skills, while job seekers are also being notified of new employment opportunities in the area.
Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “Last week’s news came as a blow to everyone, and this is a really difficult time for all the staff who worked at SuperBreak in York.
“We have been working with Jobcentre Plus to look at what support we can offer. We urge those who have lost their jobs to contact the Jobcentre who will do everything they can to find a new job for those affected.
“It’s important that we can help as many people as possible to find alternative employment. As a council we are committed to retaining talent in our city.”