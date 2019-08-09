EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the A1 in North Yorkshire.

The incident was reported this afternoon and involves several vehicles.

Senior Investigating Officer Paul Cording said: "Delays on the A1 southbound at junction 48, Boroughbridge due to an RTC.

"Lane 3 is running but heavy traffic in the area. Recovery has just arrived so we are working hard to get all 3 lanes open as quick as we can."

In a tweet, Highways England said: "Multi-vehicle accident and the carriageways is currently blocked at this time. Traffic Officers are on scene and dealing.

"Lane 2 closure now in place for a multi-vehicle accident."

More to follow.