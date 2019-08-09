AN INDIE band from York have been making their mark on other cities.
Skylights, an up and coming band, have been performing to sell out crowds at venues in Leeds.
They have sold out Belgrave Music Hall and The Wardrobe, Leeds, and have also sold out their allocation for when they support Manchester band Twisted Wheel in October.
Skylights guitarist, Turnbull Smith, said: "The last two Leeds gigs have been unbelievable, the people travelling from York have come out in numbers and made the nights special."
The band have had support from boxing star Josh Warrington who attended their recent gig at The Wardrobe.
They have also had support from Leeds United, who chose Skylights song ,YRA, as the soundtrack for their 100 year anniversary video, which has had over 250,000 views.
Rob Scarisbrick, lead vocalist, said: "The people of Leeds have embraced us and to have the team I have supported since childhood get behind us is a real honour."