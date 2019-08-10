TWENTY-first century craftsmen will show off their wood working skills under the watchful eye of 10th century warriors in York.

A team from Help for Heroes at Catterick Garrison have the ambitious plan to create a full-size 26-foot replica of a Viking ship outside the JORVIK Viking Centre in the Coppergate Centre.

The display is the latest part in a 12-month project which has seen staff from York Archaeological Trust working in partnership with volunteers and wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving military personnel from Help for Heroes’ recovery centre.

The full-size 26-foot replica will be completed and unveiled in time for the 2020 JORVIK Viking Festival.

Jen Jackson, Community Engagement Manager for York Archaeological Trust, said: “Ships were so important to Vikings, for exploration and trade, but it is unusual for the public to be able to see a boat being built.

“We’re delighted that Help for Heroes will be showcasing the skills applied in their workshop.”

During the day, Coppergate visitors will be shown some of the techniques that are used to transform a tree into a Viking ship. Although, the dragon head that usually provides the bow decoration, will be replaced by a phoenix, to represent the recovery centre where the wood shop is based, Phoenix House.

Bob Marshall, wood shop manager at Help for Heroes’ Phoenix House recovery centre, said: “A project of this magnitude allows me to maximise the number of people who can take part, whilst catering for all skill levels and abilities. It’s extremely good fun and is much more than just boat building, it’s team, confidence and friendship building as well.”

The event runs on Thursday, August 15 from 10am to 4pm.