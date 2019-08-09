EIGHT people have been arrested over the disappearance of a Vietnamese teenager in York, as concerns grow for her safety.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were continuing to search for missing 15-year-old girl Lihn Le, a Vietnamese tourist.

"She was last seen with an Asian man on the bar walls above Station Rise, York at 4.40pm on Tuesday," said a spokesperson.

"She was wearing a white Ariana Grande jacket, light blue denim shorts and carrying a white rucksack at the time.

"The man is approximately 20 years-old and was dressed in a dark top and a black baseball style cap."

They said that following inquiries, eight people had been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remained in custody for questioning.

"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Lihn Le’s safety and are appealing to the public for information as to her whereabouts," they said.

"It is believed that she could be anywhere in the country."

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Lihn Le, or have any information, is being urged to phone 101 quoting North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190144430.