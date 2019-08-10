AN EVENING of food, drink, music and history, all with an Iron Age twist, will be held in aid of a project to develop Pocklington’s Burnby Hall building into a heritage and community facility.

The event at Burnby Hall Gardens, on September 27, will have a varied programme.

Entitled the ‘Burnby Hall Heritage Beanfeast’, the event will see archaeologist, Dr Peter Halkon, give a welcome address about the exceptional historic landscape of Pocklington and district. Then the Hull University lecturer and local prehistory and Roman expert will join up with East Yorkshire folk band, Shiftipig, to provide the musical entertainment of traditional Celtic music.

There will be a pop-up museum of Iron Age, Roman, Saxon and other ancient artefacts all found in Pocklington and surrounding villages, including items from the recent Burnby Lane dig.

The Burnby Hall Heritage Committee is producing an exhibition displaying information, photographs and illustrations about the recent archaeological excavations around Pocklington, including some updates on key sites.

In addition, the organisers have researched the history books to put on an Iron Age hotpot supper menu. There will also be a cash bar and a raffle.

Burnby Hall Gardens Trust chairman, Paul Lee, said: “We hope the evening will provide something for everyone, with a good night out plus an interesting insight into the district’s archaeology. Some of the remarkable finds from Burnby Lane will be on show and several locals with personal collections have generously offered to loan items for the evening’s pop up displays.”

The doors open at 6pm, with supper served from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and the event ending at 11pm. Inter-spaced with the talk and entertainment will be opportunities to view the museum display and exhibition, and to talk to experts and members of the heritage team.

Tickets are £15, which are available from the Burnby Hall Gardens visitor centre and heritage partnership members and also online at www.eventbrite.co.uk