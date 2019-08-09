PARTICIPANTS are needed for an up coming dance competition to raise money for a children’s hospice.
Martin House are searching for couples to take part in their Strictly Get Dancing at the Musicals competition.
The event, which has a new venue at Aspire in Leeds, takes place on Saturday, November 9, but couples need to sign up before September 22, before rehearsals begin.
Couples who sign up to Strictly Get Dancing will attend six lessons at the Danceology studios in Wetherby, where dance teacher Jean Harvey will put them through their paces.
They also need to raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship, before they perform on the dancefloor at Aspire in front of their family and friends.
It costs £50 per couple to sign up for Strictly Get Dancing at the Musicals. To find out more or to register, email events@martinhouse.org.uk or go to www.martinhouse.org.uk