MORE than 9,000 children in York who have been abused or neglected could miss out on mental health services as a result of NHS changes, the NSPCC has claimed.

The children's charity analysed the latest mental health plans published by NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), and said that 82 per cent were not properly planning for the needs of vulnerable children - with 9,170 children in the York area potentially missing out on services. Across Yorkshire and The Humber, that figure was 129,910 children.

However, NHS bosses today said there was "absolutely no evidence that children’s mental health is in danger", adding that "more children than ever" are receiving excellent care.

While some progress has been made since 2015, the NSPCC says it could be undermined - and the NHS could lose sight of the mental health needs of vulnerable children - as responsibility for commissioning decisions moves from individual CCGs to new regional NHS partnerships that cover larger areas.

The charity is now calling on NHS England to say how it will prioritise the needs of vulnerable children - and for more transparency over mental health commissioning decisions.

The charity gave each CCG a ‘traffic light’ rating for its understanding of the needs of vulnerable children. For 2018/19, 74 per cent were rated amber, including York.

NSPCC head of policy Almudena Lara said: “Children who have lived through the trauma of abuse and neglect need all the support we can give them to help them recover.

“We know there are fantastic mental health services supporting lots of these children up and down the country. But it’s not enough, and a system that’s already struggling to properly plan for their mental health needs will render them all but invisible if action isn’t taken now by NHS England.

“Millions more children could be affected unless the NHS ensures that vulnerable young people are explicitly recognised in the new commissioning arrangements.”

The NSPCC is now calling on NHS England to put the needs of vulnerable children at the heart of its ‘long term plan’.

The charity added that there needs to be more transparency over how mental health services for children are funded and planned.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “As NSPCC themselves state, their report does not look at the quality of services and there is absolutely no evidence that children’s mental health is in danger, in fact more children than ever before are receiving excellent mental health care. While there is further to go, the NHS has committed to treating an extra 345,000 children by 2023, is developing new services to treat 6,000 highly vulnerable children and has today written to local health groups reminding them their plans should reflect the needs of the most vulnerable children.”