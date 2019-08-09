BURGLARS stole tools and equipment and caused a large amount of damage after breaking into a building site in York.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened on Skelton Road between midnight on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the force explained: “Burglars entered the David Wilson housing development site and stole a number of tools including Stihl saws, a wacker plate, and a selection of hand tools.
“They also caused a large amount of damage to a building and a JCB digger.”
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity or vehicles at the site to contact them.
Anyone who can assist the investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Abid Tarvaz, or email abid.tarvaz@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote 12190144585
Comments are closed on this article.