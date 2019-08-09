A CAR vandal has been given a community order and banned from associating with another car vandal.
Daniel Hayden Jones, 23, of Dringfield Close, Dringhouses, pleaded guilty to damaging the wing mirror of a car parked on Grosvenor Terrace, Clifton, on September 30.
He was ordered to do 100 hours' unpaid work, banned from associating with Billy Johnson, 22, of Crombie Avenue, Clifton, and was ordered to pay £150 prosecution costs.
At an earlier hearing, Johnson admitted ten charges of criminal damage to cars parked on Grosvenor Terrace, Clifton, on September 30, and was given a 10-week nightly curfew and 160 hours' unpaid work as well as financial penalties.
Jones had initially denied 10 charges of criminal damage. The CPS dropped nine charges after he changed his plea on the tenth on the day he was due to stand trial at York Magistrates Court.
