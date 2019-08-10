AN Easingwold-based suncream manufacturer is set to appear on BBC Two business reality show Dragons’ Den tomorrow (August 11).
Tancream manufactures the world’s first premium sun cream to include SPF 50, UVA 5-star protection, instant bronzer, anti-ageing benefits and is also a daily moisturiser.
Company co-founders Katy Foxcroft and Gillian Robson will appear on Dragons’ Den in the hope to secure an investment for the business.
Tancream was founded in 2017 by Gillian and Katy.
After being diagnosed with skin cancer, Gillian noticed a gap in the market for a product which offered the UV protection of sun cream, combined with self-tanning, anti-ageing and moisturising properties.
Gillian and Katy worked with industry experts and the UK’s top sun care specialists for more than three years to develop a solution and Tancream was born.