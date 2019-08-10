VISITORS to Helmsley can enjoy a bootiful sight this summer.

To celebrate the summer, Helmsley is hosting a special festival of wellington boots, organised by Helmsley in Business.

Businesses and organisations have taken their old boots and planted them with colourful blooms.

Tony Porter, chairman of the Helmsley in Business group, said: “We wanted to do something to bring even more colour to our beautiful town.

“Lots of people have old pairs of boots knocking around in their garage or shed, so we thought using them as plant pots was a great way to upcycle them – they look spectacular.”

He added: “Some businesses have them displayed like hanging baskets, the Cubs and Scouts have theirs climbing up stairs, and there’s even a welly dog.”

Organisations taking part include Agnus & Co, Crema Coffee House, Ginger Bear, 1st Helmsley Scout Group, Helmsley Primary School, Helmsley Opticians, Helmsley Outdoors, Helmsley Arts Centre, Helmsley Library, Helmsley Town Hall, Helmsley Traditional Sweet Shop, Hunters of Helmsley, Holme Lea Interiors, Libby Butler Jewellers, Porters Coffee Shop, The Crafty Pair, The Fabulous Meat and Fish Company and Viva hairdressers.

The wellies will be in place for the school holidays, until the beginning of September.

For more information about events and news in Helmsley go to www.visithelmsley.co.uk or follow the town on Twitter @VisitHelmsley