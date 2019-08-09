A YORK-BASED foundation has handed out a grant to a charity which supports vulnerable youngsters.

The Wooden Spoon society, a charity helping disadvantaged children and young people or youngsters with disabilities, received a £1,500 donation from The Pavers Foundation.

The charity aims to support young people through the power of rugby, by ensuring that everyone is offered the same opportunities.

Earlier this year, a group of determined adventurers tackled the LMAX Exchange Everest Rugby Challenge to break two world records by playing the highest ever game of full-contact rugby and mixed touch rugby, with the aim of raising money for Wooden Spoon.

Stuart Paver, managing director at Pavers, said: “When Wooden Spoon said they were going up Everest to play rugby, I thought it was an amazing task and worth our support. It was always going to be incredibly challenging and push all those involved to their limits, but they managed it."