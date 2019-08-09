YORK RALLY 1980: In 1980, around 500 demonstrators had attended a rally in York, to mark the destruction of Nagasaki by an atom bomb in 1945. Organised by the York branch of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the demonstration also included a 15-mile march from Easingwold’s Home Defence College to the York Quakers meeting point in Friargate. Pictured at the rally was Mrs. Joyce Pickard, former head of The Mount School, York.