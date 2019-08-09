YORK RALLY 1980: In 1980, around 500 demonstrators had attended a rally in York, to mark the destruction of Nagasaki by an atom bomb in 1945. Organised by the York branch of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the demonstration also included a 15-mile march from Easingwold’s Home Defence College to the York Quakers meeting point in Friargate. Pictured at the rally was Mrs. Joyce Pickard, former head of The Mount School, York.
THIS WEEK YESTERDAY: Anti-nuclear protesters in York, 1980
