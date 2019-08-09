Well done to the Arts Barge for its initial success. However, this is soured for me by the report that it is to be towed back to the Foss Basin for further refurbishment (Barge on the move, August 8).

For years now, the Basin has looked like a scrap yard for boats, denying access to anglers and the general public. Why is such an eyesore allowed in the shadow of the Eye of York, and on a main route into the city?