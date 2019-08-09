I refer to your article relating to the proposed closure of a lane on Ouse Bridge for use by cyclists only (Call to shut one lane on York bridge, August 6).
Cllr Pete Kilbane, a Micklegate Labour ward councillor, is proposing that a lane on Ouse Bridge is restricted for use by cyclists only while the Environment Agency carries out flood defence work in the Clementhorpe area over a period of approx 18 months.
Cllr Kilbane’s proposal would cause havoc to the traffic flow over Ouse Bridge and cause massive delays in transportation within the city. He has not, from his comments, done any research regarding traffic flow - including cyclists - over the bridge and the general effects on traffic flow within the city centre. If he had completed some research, he would have discovered that cyclists are currently permitted to cycle over Ouse Bridge and will be able to continue to do so in the future.
Ivan T Jones,
Acomb Wood Drive,
Acomb Park, York
