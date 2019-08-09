I refer to your article relating to the proposed closure of a lane on Ouse Bridge for use by cyclists only (Call to shut one lane on York bridge, August 6).

Cllr Pete Kilbane, a Micklegate Labour ward councillor, is proposing that a lane on Ouse Bridge is restricted for use by cyclists only while the Environment Agency carries out flood defence work in the Clementhorpe area over a period of approx 18 months.