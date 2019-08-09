Putting aside whether another hotel in Piccadilly is good or bad, the proposed demolition of Swinson House must be questioned (New Hotel Plan for Piccadilly, August 8).

This is not some decrepit crumbling ruin of no merit but a fine example of a well-constructed public building.

The keystone above the arch to the internal courtyard has a magnificent Crown carving with a date of 1939. It may not be listed but this is a structure in the conservation area of real value, with Ashlar Stone base and dressings, Flemish brickwork and clay plain tiles to the roof.

Like much of the output of the old Ministry of Public Buildings & Works, the structure was built to last. It may be “outdated” but it certainly has not come to the end of its useful life and has decades, if not centuries, of possible service ahead of it. It is a fine example of a building of its time; just before the outbreak of war stopped nearly all construction other than military projects. It lends itself to conversion for hotel or domestic use - not forgetting of course it’s present use as offices and the repeated mantra from City of York Council that more upgraded office space is needed.

York council espouses the three principles of sustainable development - reduce, recycle, reuse - and has now declared a climate emergency.

How on Earth does the new Lib Dem-Green alliance expect their eco pronouncements to be taken seriously if they agree to an asset of this value being swept away with all the wasted resources and energy involved in demolition and reconstruction from scratch?

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,York