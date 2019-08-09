A MEAT thief caught shoplifting while awaiting sentence for theft has been allowed to keep his freedom - again.

Rocky Gordon Parker, 36, of Barkstone Avenue, Chapelfields, was given a community order for the second time in a fortnight.

He pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £79.80 from McColls, in Moorcroft Road, Dringhouses, on July 22.

He had been released on bail on July 19, for four similar offences of stealing meat and laundry products, all from Co-op stores.

On July 25, three days after the McColls theft, he was given a community order for the earlier offences.

District judge Adrian Lower revoked the July community order and gave him a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities for all offences.

He also banned Parker for 12 months from the McColls store.

“Thank you for giving me a chance, thank you,” said Parker as he left court.

“I am running out of chances I can give you,” the district judge replied.

“If you are going to carry on stealing, you know where you are going to end up.”

Parker has been banned since July 25 from Co-op stores in Beagle Ridge Drive, Foxwood and Great North Road, Nether Poppleton.