A MAN has been killed and two children injured in a crash between their car and two lorries on the A64 in North Yorkshire.

The crash, involving a grey Hyundai Tucson, a car-transporter vehicle and a heavy goods vehicle, happened at about 10.50 am today near Scagglethorpe, between Malton and Rillington.

The road was shut for more than six hours, with drivers heading to and from the Yorkshire coast facing long diversions, and finally reopened at just after 5pm.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver of the car, a 61-year-old man from the Sheffield area, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children in the car, a boy aged 10 and a girl aged 9, were also injured and they were taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said one child was airlifted to hospital by air ambulance helicopter whie the other went by road ambulance.

Diversions were put in place while the emergency services tended to casualties and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

A force spokesman said officers were appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dash-cam footage that may show any of the vehicles involved prior to it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police," he said.

"Please dial 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"Please quote incident number NYP-08082019-0148 when passing information."