TWO York-based gin producers achieved top prizes at what has been described as the Oscars of the food world.

York Gin is celebrating after taking home a two-star rating at the Great Taste awards 2019 for its London dry gin.

The two star award means that the gin has been deemed as "above and beyond delicious" by the Guild of Fine Food, which is acknowledged as providing a benchmark for fine food and drink.

In their tasting notes, one of the reviewers described the gin as "perfect".

This was the York-based company’s 17th award in 17 months since March 2018.

The Hooting Owl distillery also achieved a two-star rating for its Signature and South Yorkshire gin.

Dominic M’Benga, founder of the Hooting Owl distillery, said: “To win these awards in our first year of trading has been a remarkable achievement.

“We do something very different with our gins, the recipes are unique.”

The Hooting Owl also achieved a one-star rating for its North Yorkshire Gin.

The one-star rating is defined as meaning the reviewers believe the gin delivers a "fantastic flavour".