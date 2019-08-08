THE majority of people who took part in straw poll on social media are not too keen on the idea of York getting a new hotel.

In all 744 votes were cast in a Press Twitter poll running throughout the day today asking whether the city needs more hotels? Of those, 28 per cent said yes and 72 per cent said no.

It comes off the back of a story we ran in the paper today, Thursday, August 8, revealing that plans have gone in for yet another new hotel in York’s Piccadilly.

Swinson House - the former HMRC tax office - is set to be demolished and replaced with a 145-bedroom Marriott Courtyard hotel.

Piccadilly already has two hotels, a Travelodge and a Holiday Inn, and two other new ones are being proposed - a 159-bedroom Marriott brand hotel on the former Banana Warehouse site and an adjacent 155-bedroom Hampton by Hilton.

Responding to the poll on Twitter, Grace Rutherford said: "It needs affordable housing for York young people, no students or hotels."

ADEG Finance said: "It also needs a tourist tax of £1 per night per room."

Meanwhile Brindy73, said: "With more smaller B&Bs closing, yes."

The plans say that the development next to Spark:York would create between 50 and 70 full and part time jobs during construction and operation, said a spokesman for the building’s owners, Dominvs Group.

A spokesman said Swinson House’s location, within the council’s Castle Gateway masterplan area, provided a "unique opportunity to create a generous, active frontage on Piccadilly" and would also greatly improve the landscaping and overall pedestrian experience.

He said: “A public exhibition will be held on August 14, between 3pm and 7pm at Swinson House, where members of the development team will be on hand to answer questions."

Gareth Jackson, planning director for Dominvs Group, said the scheme would replace the vacant office building, which had become outdated, with a new high quality hotel which would complement the wider area, meet demand, and fit with the vision of the wider Castle Gateway masterplan.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to come along and provide feedback, before proposals are finalised and a planning application is submitted,” he added.