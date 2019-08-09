A SENIOR councillor says Make it York will need to come to a public council meeting before it makes any changes to Shambles Market.

Cllr Andrew Waller said improvements to stalls and utilities needed to be implemented in a way which did not cause worry to long-standing stallholders who "make the market what it is".

Traders told councillors last month that they feared 24 stalls at the entrance to Shambles Market in Jubbergate would be removed by Christmas.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell recently organised a meeting involving the destination management organisation Make It York, traders and councillors and said yesterday the stalls’ future had been confirmed, while Make It York said it had given categorical assurances they would not be removed before Christmas, as had previously been suggested.

Cllr Waller, City of York Council’s executive member for economy and strategic planning, said he had met traders to hear about their concerns, in particular over the entrance, which was crucial in drawing people into the area to shop.

Following this meeting, he had met Make It York and been assured there would not be any changes to the market layout before a full review, which would involve traders. “Make It York will need to come to a public council committee meeting prior to any implementation of changes, which will ensure that all sides are brought together,” he said.

“There are improvements to the physical infrastructure of market stalls and utilities which need to be implemented in a way which does not cause worry to long standing stallholders who make the market what it is today.”

He said he appreciated the concerns of traders who had had stalls for many years, adding: “We do need to make sure that the market continues to be a flourishing part of the city centre.”