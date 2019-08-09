THE weather this summer hasn’t been great for a trip to the seaside. But what if you could take in the best the coast has to offer without setting foot outside? Well, now you can, thanks to York Art Gallery’s new Coast to Coast exhibition.

The gallery has decided to take advantage of the summer months by bringing some of its finest seascapes out of storage. The exhibition, in the Upper North Gallery, includes many paintings that York people won’t have seen for years - if ever. But there are also some well-loved favourites - including Paul Nash’s wonderful late Twenties/ early Thirties composition Winter Sea.