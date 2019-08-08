POLICE are appealing for information after a man suffered head injuries in an assault outside a nightclub in Harrogate.
The incident happened at around 1am on Sunday outside The Pit nightclub in Parliament Street, Harrogate, and involved a 25-year-old man from Wetherby being assaulted by another male.
North Yorkshire Police said officers arrived shortly after the incident occurred, however, the suspect had already left the scene.
The force said: “The victim sustained head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was treated and discharged.
“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about who was involved.
“The suspect is described as a slim male in his early 20s.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Robyn Tyzak or email robyn.tyzack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12190142348.
