CHILDREN in Need has announced that it will be awarding a new grant of £116,000 to a York charity that works with disadvantaged children and young people who are currently homeless.

The grant, which has been allocated through the charity’s main grants programme, will go to Safe abd Sound Homes (SASH) who help prevent homelessness in and around York.

SASH will use the three-year grant to provide a programme of activities for young people who have faced homelessness and are now housed as part of the supported lodgings scheme.

The money will be put towards running a variety of physical and cultural activities so that young people will be able to enjoy new experiences.

The activities will also help youngsters develop self-confidence, improve emotional wellbeing and reduce loneliness.

Peter Robinson, Director at SASH said: “We’re so pleased to have been awarded with this new funding from BBC Children in Need which will enable us to provide a broad range of activities to young people who have faced homelessness which will help them to develop independence and encourage them to reach their potential.”

Elizabeth Myers, regional head of the North at BBC Children in Need, said: “It’s always a great privilege to award new funding to projects doing fantastic work in their communities, like SASH in York.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this project will have on the children and young people that they support over the coming years.”

Currently across North Yorkshire, Children in Need is helping to fund 24 different projects, totalling more than £1.4million.