A GROUP of York artists have put the finishing touches to their latest exhibition, which is now open to the public in the city.
Mounted at York’s City Screen has been created under the guidance of Royal College of Art graduate Tim Morrison, who teaches at York Art and Crafts.
The collection, on the theme of “Edge”, is on display until September 9.
Mr Morrison said: "Pennie Lordan of York Art and Crafts suggested putting on the exhibition and the whole group got behind the idea and made it happen.
“I’m extremely proud of them for all their work.”