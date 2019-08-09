THE cast currently performing Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night in York took to the water as they sailed down the River Ouse thanks to City Cruises.
The cast members - including Cassie Vallance, Rina Mahoney, Claire Corbett and Serina Manteghi - could be seen performing on City Cruises on Wednesday to celebrate a collaboration between City Cruises York and Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre.
Visitors attending the theatre will be offered discounts on individual cruises, and City Cruises patrons will have access to 10 per cent discounts on tickets to see performances of Hamlet, Twelfth Night, Henry V and The Tempest, currently playing in rep at the Clifford’s Tower site until Sunday, September 1.
A spokesman for Shakespeare's Rose Theatre said: “It is important for all local businesses, like City Cruises, to join together and support each other.”