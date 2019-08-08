POLICE have arrested a 47-year-old man and a 21-year-old man in connection with three assaults on women in Harrogate,
The Press reported yesterday that assaults on different women happened between Saturday, August 3 and Sunday.
The first Franklin Road at around 3.30am, the second at Park Parade at around 4am and then later that same day, a third assault which took place at around 11.50pm on Cold Bath Road
North Yorkshire Police said that both men have been released under investigation.
Police are continuing their investigations and appeal to anyone who has any information which would assist their enquiries to contact 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.
Comments are closed on this article.