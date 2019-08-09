A PRIMARY school in York is hosting events for children over the summer holidays.

Scarcroft Primary School is staging a variety of events to keep children entertained throughout the six-week break.

The events will be run by Ingenues, which creates activity kits and workshops for youngsters.

Activities include a spy camp, construction day, explorer day, potion making, printing, paleontology and inventing.

Isla Macneil, who runs Ingenues, said: “All of the events held so far have been a success. There are a range of activities available and we hope to please all of the children that attend.”

Any child aged five-11 can join the activities, which will run every week day until August 30.

Each day lasts from 8.30am until 5pm and costs £35, however, there are discounts available for siblings.

For further information visit www.ingenues.co.uk