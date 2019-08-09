A YOUNG mother who “glassed” another woman in a nightspot has been spared an immediate trip to jail - for her children’s sake.

But she will be confined to her home every night for three months and could spend nearly four years paying compensation to the victim.

Ashley Cariss permanently scarred the victim’s face when she threw a glass at her at D’vine social bar in Swinegate, said Rachael Landin, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

Judge Simon Hickey told the 25-year-old mother she had changed two lives when she used a weapon on another person when she had been drinking.

“You would be devastated if someone had cut your face in that way,” he said.

But her children would suffer if she was jailed.

“It is that which stops me sending you to custody,” he said.

He suspended a 20-month prison sentence for two years on condition Cariss does a three-month nightly curfew from 9pm to 6am and 100 hours’ unpaid work.

She must also pay £1,000 compensation to the victim.

As she lives on benefits, the judge set a payment rate of a minimum of £10 a fortnight.

Cariss, of Peterhill Drive, Clifton, pleaded guilty to wounding.

Ms Landin said Cariss had been aggressive towards a friend of the victim’s when she went up to them as they were dancing in the early hours of October 21 last year.

Then she “got in the complainant’s” face and as the victim’s friend and Cariss’ boyfriend tried to move her away, threw the glass.

For Cariss, Sean Smith handed in references about her.

He said she had “mental health stability” issues which she was addressing.

In a personal statement, the victim said she had become self-conscious about her appearance since the incident and tried to cover up the scar with make-up. She had also suffered psychologically.

Ms Landin said the glass made a one-and-a-half inch cut above the victim’s left eyebrow.