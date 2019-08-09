A COMPANY director claimed he only drove after drinking because he was frightened of staff at a hotel, York Magistrates' Court heard.

Darren Caine, 43, was nearly twice the drink drive limit when he was stopped just before 9pm on Friday, July 19, said Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting.

Caine’s solicitor Donald Maloney said he came to York with his wife to celebrate their 16 years of marriage.

He alleged that the couple had had problems at the hotel which culminated in them leaving.

“The defendant feared for his own safety and his wife’s safety,” said the solicitor.

“He made a tragic decision to get into his car and he drove out of the hotel and within yards was stopped by police.

“He will lose his business, he will lose his previously good character and he will lose his driving licence.”

Caine, of Granville Close, Shildon, County Durham, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £846 including a £692 fine, £85 prosecution costs and a £69 statutory surcharge.

Mr Maloney said in addition to celebrating their marriage, Caine also wanted to give his wife a good time because her mother was seriously ill.

The couple’s room was not ready when they arrived in the morning, so they went shopping and had something to eat.

They did not think the room was in a satisfactory state when they returned at 2pm and again at 8pm, the court was told.

On the second occasion they asked to see the manager.

Caine alleged through his solicitor that the staff did not deal adequately with the couple’s complaint and one member of the hotel’s staff became aggressive.

They booked a room at another hotel and left by car.

Neither the solicitor nor Caine produced any evidence supporting his claims about the hotel and its staff.

The court heard Caine was stopped at a location about 1,000 yards from the hotel.