MORE than 120 volunteers supported police officers and staff across North Yorkshire as part of an ongoing clampdown on rural crime.
Operation Checkpoint – which is the biggest rural policing operation of its kind in the country – saw more than 100 vehicles stopped and checked throughout the county.
The high-visibility police presence was designed to reassure local residents and businesses, and deter criminals attempting to target rural communities.
Inspector Jon Grainge of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said that volunteers contributed expert local knowledge, and acted as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the police, allowing officers to respond to information and intelligence in real time.
The operation, which ran from Tuesday to Wednesday this week, resulted in five arrests, mainly for traffic offences, and is one of several Checkpoint deployments due to take place this year.
To find out more about Rural Watch schemes, call 101.
