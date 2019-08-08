DIRECTOR Juliet Forster is looking to cast a local community ensemble in her forthcoming production of Arthur Miller’s classic play A View from the Bridge at York Theatre Royal this autumn.

The actors will help create the world of 1950s Brooklyn, playing neighbours and co-workers of the main characters.

The play finds respected longshoreman Eddie Carbone living a life of seeming stability with his wife and niece in a tight knit, immigrant community bound by moral codes of justice and honour. The surprise arrival of his wife's Sicilian cousins unravels all that they have built together as the young men search out work, wealth and love.

Actors in the community ensemble need to be aged 18 and over, and available for most rehearsals and at least half of the performances. Performance dates are September 20 to October 12.

Juliet’s recent productions include Sense and Sensibility, Romeo & Juliet and A Midsummer’s Night Dream.

Juliet, who is York Theatre Royal associate director, said: “Arthur Miller says you can’t really understand Eddie Carbone outside of his community, so inevitably I wanted to create a large living, breathing, feeling community on stage around him, drawing on the remarkable skills of our local community actors.

“I am really looking forward to exploring the questions raised in the play around trust in a community, betrayal, social taboos and attitudes to the law.”

She added: “This gripping drama is compulsive viewing, it simmers with tension and explodes with passion. It feels more relevant today than it has ever been, in its examination of the power of desire, models of masculinity, and in attitudes to immigration, which once again have become a hugely contentious political issue in current times.”

You can sign up to the Community Ensemble on the website by visiting: https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/latest/a-view-from-a-bridge-community-casting-call/