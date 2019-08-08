A HORSE drawn carriage and a convoy of Transit vans have led a procession through York to the funeral of a cyclist who died in a crash last month.
The cortege went from James Moore-Carnell’s home in Stockton Lane and past a huge floral tribute left at the nearby scene of the accident.
It then carried on down Stockton Lane and then along Heworth Road and Melrosegate to the service at St Aelred’s RC Church.
James, 29, was a keen fan of Transits, and so friends decided to join the procession in several of the vans.
Others walked along behind the hearse in bright sunshine today (Thursday).
James suffered fatal injuries in a collision with a car near his home in July.
The crash is being investigated by police.
More to follow
