FOR the first time in it’s history an airshow near York has had to be postponed this weekend due to predicted bad weather.

Elvington Large Model Air Show was due to take place this weekend – August 10 and 11 - at Elvington Airfield, but organisers have now put it back to the Autumn.

Organiser and chairman of the large model aircraft association, Dave Johnson, said: “We have had to postpone the event till October 12-13 due to the poor weather this weekend.

“It’s the first time in the history of any of our large model shows here, or indeed across the country, that we have had to postpone and we’re sorry we’ve had to take the decision.

“The marquee company said that it was unsafe to put up the marquees due to sodden ground and high winds.

“Everybody has been really understanding and rebooked for the new date. It will make it the last air show of the year.

“We’re hoping that the weather will be good like it was last year in October.”

As The Press has previously reported, York is in the midst of two days of dire weather with the Met Office extending a ‘yellow’ warning for Friday and in to Saturday.

It may be high summer but forecasters say tomorrow will see a band of heavy rain, followed by showers or thunderstorms which could bring flooding, damage and disrupted transport.

Slow-moving heavy and thundery showers are also now expected on Saturday, which may produce torrential downpours causing disruption to travel and flooding.

The Met Office says there is a small chance of damage to buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.

There could be power cuts and some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

