THE A64 has been closed due to a serious accident between Maltonand East Knapton involving two lorries and a car.
North Yorkshire Police say it has happened near to Scagglethorpe and the road will be closed for some time.
A spokesman said: "There was a serious RTC involving two lorries and a car at about 10.55am today.
"The A64 is currently closed in both directions near Scagglethorpe. Police, fire and ambulance are in attendance. Traffic is extremely heavy in the area - please use alternative routes while emergency services work at the scene."
Diversions are in place via the A169 and A170, but drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
North Yorkshire Police Control Room has tweeted
Road Closure Alert 🚨 Due to a serious road traffic collision, #A64 between Malton and East Knapton, just near to Scagglethorpe is closed and will be for some time. Diversions in place but please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal.— NYP Control Room (@NYPControlRoom) August 8, 2019