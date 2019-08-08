A PYTHON escaped when fire broke out in the reptile tank where it was living.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to reports of smoke inside a bedroom at a property in Hambleton Grove, Knaresborough, at just after 10pm last night.
"The fire is believed to have started in a reptile tank containing a python," said a spokesperson.
"The heat lamp is believed to have been faulty. Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel and breathing apparatus."
They said there was minor damage to the tank and lamp only, adding: "The lucky Python escaped."