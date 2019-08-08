POLICE have issued CCTV images of two males they would like to speak after a shop window was smashed in Harrogate.
The incident happened outside the GAME store in Cambridge Road, at around 4.30am on Sunday June 16, and involved the store window being smashed.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they believe they will have information that can help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harry Wicks or email harry.wicks@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk .
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.gov.
Please quote reference number 12190108306 when passing on information.
