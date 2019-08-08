Unlike those in mainland China, the people in Hong Kong are well aware of what the Chinese government is prepared to do to silence protest. They will have seen the same scenes that were broadcast around the world from Tiananmen Square in 1989, when protests were violently put down, with thousands killed.

I salute the protesters’ bravery in defending their rights, but they need the support of the international community. Sadly our Government is too desperate to strike a new trade deal in light of planning for leaving the EU, and doesn’t dare offend China with a few home truths. Britain is diminished on the world stage for not sticking up for freedom.