The one lane closure on Ouse Bridge proposed by Cllr Peter Kilbane so that there could be a dedicated cycle pedestrian route while flood defence work takes place would mean disruption being inflicted yet again on the people of York.

Might Cllr Kilbane be a cycle courier by any remote chance, as the cycling fraternity would seem to be the only gainers? The city’s fee-paying taxi drivers, buses and others who earn a living doing vital services transporting people and goods to businesses around our city in vehicles most certainly would not gain!