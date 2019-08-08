PLANS have been unveiled for yet another new hotel in York’s Piccadilly.

Swinson House - the former HMRC tax office - is set to be demolished and replaced with a 145-bedroom Marriott Courtyard hotel.

The development next to Spark:York would create between 50 and 70 full and part time jobs during construction and operation, said a spokesman for the building’s owners, Dominvs Group.

Piccadilly already has two hotels, a Travelodge and a Holiday Inn, and two other new ones are being proposed - a 159-bedroom Marriott brand hotel on the former Banana Warehouse site and an adjacent 155-bedroom Hampton by Hilton.

A spokesman said Swinson House’s location, within the council’s Castle Gateway masterplan area, provided a "unique opportunity to create a generous, active frontage on Piccadilly" and would also greatly improve the landscaping and overall pedestrian experience.

“The development will deliver a building of high-quality architecture, in keeping with its surroundings, and create a new destination through the introduction of a ground floor restaurant and bar open to the public,” he said.

He revealed that Dominvs Group was launching a public consultation to explain the plans in more detail and seek feedback.

“A public exhibition will be held on August 14, between 3pm and 7pm at Swinson House, where members of the development team will be on hand to answer questions,” he said.

Gareth Jackson, planning director for Dominvs Group, said the scheme would replace the vacant office building, which had become outdated, with a new high quality hotel which would complement the wider area, meet demand, and fit with the vision of the wider Castle Gateway masterplan.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to come along and provide feedback, before proposals are finalised and a planning application is submitted,” he added.