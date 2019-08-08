YORK’S Arts Barge Festival finishes this evening (Thursday) after a successful summer run on the riverside vessel off Tower Gardens.

The Selby Tony barge was moored there after sailing into York in July, following a 14-month refit in Knottingley which turned it into a floating arts venue.

Events have included a creative river writing workshop, arts and crafts on the barge, bookbinding, an a capella choir workshop, jazz and an ‘experimental immersive musical experience in the dark,’ and Rory Motion will star in All Manner of Thing Shall Be Well Good this evening.

The barge has also hosted an ‘urban ecology fair, with environmental, ecological and habitat protection groups taking part in small crafts challenges to make York a friendlier place for wild plants and animals and activities for kids.

The barge will now be towed for the winter to the Foss Basin for more refurbishment work.