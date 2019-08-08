A TESCO store has donated more than 100,000 meals worth of surplus food to local charities and community groups in York.

Tadcaster Road Tesco Extra store has donated 101,083 meals that would have otherwise gone to waste, through the supermarket’s Community Food Connection scheme.

The food has been delivered to several local charities in York, including Living Word Centre, Chill in the Community and Your Café, which operate regular foodbanks.

Peter White from the Living Word Centre, said the food donated by the store had made a real difference to its work.

He said: “When we bought the old Fossway pub in York, our aim was to make it a centre to serve the community. The food from Tesco allows us to open our café doors to anyone who wants to come in and eat - for many, it is the only substantial meal they will get that week.

“We often get more food than we can use on the day, so we have been able to provide meals for the housebound and the sick, and it’s often taken home by our diners – we waste as little as possible.

“Since opening, we have seen the lonely find friends and the homeless find accommodation. A group of carers of people with disabilities now have a place to meet and there’s even a developing romance among two of our beneficiaries.”

Tesco’s head of community, Alec Brown, said: “Community Food Connection has gone from strength to strength over the past four years.

“We have rolled out the scheme to all of our 2,600-plus stores and the fact that our Tadcaster Road store has now donated 100,000 meals-worth of food shows the difference the scheme can make.”

For more details of the Community Food Connection visit: https://sustainability.tescoplc.com/sustainability/food-waste/topics/own-operations.