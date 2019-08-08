A POLICE inspector has told how she defied torrential rain to cycle 180 miles in memory of a York police officer who died on duty 25 years ago.

Insp Denise Wond said she did not let the weather dampen her spirits on the ride from Humberside to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, even though her cycling pants "felt like wet nappies".

And when she arrived there was an emotional moment when she met the families of fallen officers, including Frances Ellerker.

The Press has reported previously how Frances’ husband, PC Richard Ellerker, collapsed and died of a heart attack at York Police Station on Boxing Day, 1993, aged 42, hours after arresting a drunk and violent male.

Denise, a North Yorkshire Police inspector, said she was taking part in the annual Care of Police Survivors (COPS) Unity Cycle Ride, involving more than 400 riders from all over the country.

She said: “Every participant in the ride wears a bracelet inscribed with the name of an officer who lost their life in the line of duty. My bracelet bore the name of PC Ellerker.”

She said a commemorative service took place when they arrived at the Arboretum and wreaths were laid on individual officer’s plaques. “It was lovely to meet with Frances and share these moments with her in his memory.”

She said she was overwhelmed to have reached over £650 on her JustGiving page for COPS and wanted to thank everyone for their kindness, support and generous donations.

“COPS does an amazing job of supporting the families of fallen officers and seeing the impact this incredible charity has on their lives makes every mile of the Unity Cycle Ride worthwhile,” she said.

“Aching legs set in getting back on the bike on day two after cycling 86 miles on day one, but the support team kept us going with flapjacks, jelly babies, bananas and fudge along the way - they did a great job and we could not have done it without them.

“These families suffer for a lifetime after losing their loved ones and my aching legs are nothing compared to that.”